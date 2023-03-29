Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2: Will we see adult Van?

Is there a chance that we are finally going to see the debut of adult Van moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2? Admittedly, we are somewhat shocked that she has not surfaced already.

Think about it like this — Lauren Ambrose was heavily promoted as the older version of the character entering the new season, and is included in some official cast photos. Just on the basis of that alone, we do tend to think that she will be appearing in due time. It is a matter of when and how. Per most official teases, Van is more well-adjusted than some other members of the team, which is rather ironic when you consider that she cheated death on so many different occasions in the past. Wouldn’t she be the most wrecked?

Here is what we can say: Showtime is keeping some part of Van’s participation in episode 2 a.k.a. “Edible Complex” a mystery. They have not released any specific episode 2 photos with her, and nor is she in the promo. However, that may be intentional. The funny thing to remember is that while so many of us may be acutely tapped-in to the world of the show, the network may be counting on the element of surprise for those who aren’t. There are viewers out there who don’t even know that we are going to be seeing Van alive in the present.

Don’t be surprised if Van surfacing is the big jaw-drop moment from episode 2. Also, consider this: The folks at the network may not have wanted to reveal ALL of their big surprises at once. Can you really blame them? It does make a certain element of sense to keep a couple of cards close to shock us later on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

