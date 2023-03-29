The Way Home season 2 spoilers: More big ‘risks’ ahead?

The stage is set already for The Way Home season 2 to be pretty epic — how can it not be after that witchy cliffhanger? We’ve learned already that it was Kat in the past trying to locate Jacob, and this sets the stage for a new chapter with a ton of questions.

Based on where we’ve been left off, the easy assumption to make is that season 2 is going to have huge twists, romance, and of course plenty of time-travel. The latter already helps the show stand out somewhat from the Hallmark Channel mold, and we love that the show is able to do that while still bringing you some of the same warm fuzzies.

Rest assured that as we move into the already-renewed season 2, you will continue to get even more of that. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what star / executive producer Chyler Leigh had to say:

“If you talk to any of us, that was definitely such a big part of what we were most excited about was the opportunity we have to really take risks … [Viewers often know] what to expect when they’re watching [Hallmark] shows or they’re watching the movies or whatnot, and what Hallmark is known, classically, for is for people to feel kind of safer and people to know the environment that they’re walking into.

“[This show, however, allows for] this amazing opportunity… to really kind of push it and shake it up so we can show people that have been tuning in for so long what we’re capable of … And what we’ve been finding is the response from all the different age demographics has just been wild, because we’re bringing in a younger audience and also an unexpected audience.”

Ultimately, we tend to think that this is also what Hallmark wants! They probably recognize that younger viewers are key to a long-term future, and the ratings for season 1 certainly give hope that moving forward, they may be even more willing to experiment. We know already that this is not the same channel it was five or six years ago, even if it does have a few of the same calling cards.

When will the next batch of episodes air?

There is no confirmation on that yet, but we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for it to happen at some point in early 2024.

What sort of big creative swings do you want from The Way Home season 2 down the road?

