The Way Home season 2 premiere date: Hallmark Channel hopes

Following the events of the season 1 finale, what can we say at the moment when it comes to The Way Home season 2 at Hallmark Channel? When could the Chyler Leigh drama premiere?

First and foremost here, let’s go ahead and share the good news: The show IS coming back for more! We don’t think that this is all that much of a surprise to anyone out there. The ratings have been solid for the cable network from the start, and we tend to think that it’s made them feel better about the end of some of their other recent shows including Chesapeake Shores and Good Witch. It has a good cast and while it does have a time-travel element to it, it also does manage to still feel grounded and real. That is 100% not an easy thing for anyone to pull off.

So as we look towards the future now, our hope is that we’re going to see the next batch of episodes premiere in a relatively similar space to what we saw for the first season. January clearly worked well for the series, so why not do that again? We know that Hallmark does often try to keep things consistent; after all, for almost a decade we saw When Calls the Heart occupy the same space until the network decided to change it; at the moment, we tend to suspect that we’re going to see a certain amount of consistency here.

If there is one thing that we would caution you on at the moment, it’s rather clear: Be patient. After all, it will probably be several months before we get a lot of news about the future. Just remember here that the network will want to share some more insight in due time. It only benefits them to do, and to start to generate even more buzz as to the future!

Now, let’s just hope that the story lives up to the expectations that we have following season 1…

What do you most want to see at the moment when it comes to The Way Home season 2 on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







