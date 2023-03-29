The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 6: Stalemate

We obviously knew that The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 5 had the potential for a lot of drama. We’d seen the previews!

Yet, what we did not anticipate was mild-mannered Danny McCray to come out swinging and show that he would not be pushed around or influenced. He had his allegiances and stood by them in this episode, and that sets the stage for some really big stuff moving forward.

Wes & Zara were already down in the Arena at the end of episode 5; once TJ Lavin learned about the stalemate, Kiki & Darrell were tasked with making the decision as to who to send down. That’s where we have our cliffhanger, but there are clearly certain people who don’t get sent out at the start of next week … including Danny! He’s still there in the preview for what is coming up next, and he’s still working to mix things up. Personally, we hope he keeps going for it as someone who doesn’t want to see the predicable outcome of longtime vets just running the game and being able to dictate a lot of what happens from the jump.

To get a few more specifics now all about The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 6, take a look below:

Resentment, distrust, and uncertainty linger in the aftermath of a chaotic nominations. Some competitors soar while others crash down at the Rocketman challenge. A scorned player destroys an alliance to protect themselves and their partner.

This episode is going to be titled “Brave New World,” which only makes sense in that this is the sort of show that will create the most epic titles possible at each and every turn. We hardly think this is the last one we’re going to see!

Maybe some people don’t like the format where an episode ends without an elimination, but we don’t hate it! The Paramount+ format gives the show a little more flexible to think about the narrative first; this is not traditional TV. You don’t have to act like it is.

