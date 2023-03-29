Grown-ish season 6 to be final season over at Freeform

The good news for Grown-ish today is that we know that a season 6 is coming. The bad news, however, is knowing that it’s the end of the road.

Today, the folks over at Freeform have confirmed that the comedy series / Black-ish spin-off is going to be coming to an end after the upcoming batch of episodes. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given that the live ratings are far from spectacular at this point and realistically, there was only so far this show could go. We actually think that it’s been rather impressive how the series was even able to continue past season 4, when there was a big reboot and the focus was put more on Junior.

In a statement to go along with this final-season news (per TVLine), here is some of what creator Kenya Barris had to say:

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement … To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

There is no denying that the entire franchise has been nothing short of monumental. It started with Black-ish, which had its fantastic run, before leading into this show. There was also the Mixed-ish prequel that happened for a little while. While there was talk once upon a time about an Old-ish show coming to pass, it never ended up getting a green light.

When will season 6 air?

That still isn’t confirmed, but the scheduling should be similar to what you’ve seen in the past — think in terms of the first half airing this summer, with the second coming back around in the winter. That’s when you’ll brace for the series finale.

