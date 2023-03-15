Grown-ish season 6 premiere date hopes on Freeform

After the big season 5 finale tonight on Freeform, what better time than now to start talking all about a Grown-ish season 6?

There are a few different things to get into here, but we should start with the following bit of news: We are going to be getting more of the comedy! This show is the past vestige of Black-ish following its series finale, and it is nice to see that it still not poised to end in the immediate future. The question that you have to wonder right now, beyond whether or not season 6 is going to be the end, is when it is actually going to premiere.

For now, our sentiment is that the network is going to do something reasonably similar to what we’ve seen over the past few years — there is going to be a summer and winter half of the story, and that means we’re a handful of months from seeing the cast back. Our hope is that story-wise, we are seeing something that is fairly similar to what we had for season 5. We’ve already seen one radical cast transformation with this show following season 4; could we really see another?

We do think at this point we do also have to wonder if the end is near, mostly because shows on Freeform do not have a tendency to last for some extremely long period of time. The good news for a show like Grown-ish is simply that it does have a solid fan base that has been there for it so far, and will likely stay with it until the end. It also has a fairly positive reception from critics. Things are things that have helped to make it get this far, but we’re not sure how much longer it will be able to take it.

For now, let’s just say that we are pretty darn happy with the journey.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grown-ish season 6 over at Freeform?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — we will have some other updates coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

