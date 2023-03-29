A Million Little Things season 5 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Father’s Day’

Do you want to get yourself emotionally torn-up heading into A Million Little Things season 5 episode 9 on ABC next week? Well, let’s start by saying this: We already sense that a major tear-jerker is coming up around the bend.

First and foremost, note that the title is “Father’s Day.” This is a huge moment for any father, but for Gary in particular, he is dealing with two major milestones at the same time. For starters, he is a new father, and that is the part of the story worthy of excitement. However, the unfortunate part is that this is the first holiday without his own father around. That will weigh on him, especially since he will wonder what his own dad would have been like on this particular day.

To see a few more assorted details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the A Million Little Things season 5 episode 9 synopsis below. After all, this does serve as a great way to set the stage:

Gary feels the weight of his first Father’s Day as a new dad and his first without his own father. Eddie deals with an emergency. Meanwhile, Rome searches for a suitable environment for Walter.

Another bittersweet reminder

We are now past the halfway point of the season; with that, every single installment is going to matter THAT much more. We can’t sit here and say that we’re going to be able to directly predict the series finale as of yet, but in one way or another, we do tend to think that everything is going to reach a conclusion that makes sense. We have a hard time thinking that any conclusion is going to come out of left field here, so let’s wait and see what happens, shall we?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

