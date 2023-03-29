House of the Dragon season 3 renewal: Will it be announced soon?

Crazy as it may seem, are we actually getting close to a House of the Dragon season 3 renewal getting that formal green light? We do think there is actually some evidence of that very thing taking place!

Of course, evidence does not equal reality, and there is a chance that HBO could do an about-face on what we actually want … but there is some hopeful information out there at present.

So where should we start? Well, according to a report from Deadline, the network is already in the process of moving towards a season 3 thanks to discussions with showrunner Ryan Condal and source author / executive producer George R.R. Martin. We consider this personally to be in the camp of foregone conclusion; even if HBO doesn’t sign on the bottom line for months, it certainly seems locked-in and ready to do. It is one of the reasons for the shorter-than-expected eight-episode order; there are certain things being saved for a season 3, and that could leave things open for a season 4.

Would season 4 be the final season?

Possibly. However, this is something we anticipate the network taking their time on, largely because they can and they have so many other hits to populate their schedule for the time being. Just remember for a moment that even once this show is over, there are other Game of Thrones prequels spin-offs they can do. That will help them to stop that irresistible urge to drag this show along as long as possible … though HBO is probably better at avoiding that than most other shows are in the first place.

Related – Just in case you missed our report on the newly-revealed episode count for season 2…

When do you realistically think we are going to get some more news on House of the Dragon season 2 courtesy of HBO?

