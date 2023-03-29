Is The Conners new tonight on ABC, back from hiatus?

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? We know that the show was on hiatus not that long ago, but is that officially over now?

Well, let’s just start by saying that we’ve got some news here that is going to make some people out there a little bit disappointed: There is no episode tonight. Instead, we’re going to be left waiting for a while to see what’s coming up next, and it is strictly a matter of when. The plan seems to be for the show to return on Wednesday, April 5, and with an episode titled “Text Thread and The Marital Bed.”

Want to get some other news right now all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the latest season 5 episode 19 synopsis below:

Louise gets into a feud with Becky after accidentally sending a rude message in the family text thread. Meanwhile, Darlene tries to spice up her sex life with Ben.

Of course, we think that there is a good chance that we’re going to be seeing some great comedy that comes along with this … and some really relatable stuff at the same exact time. So many of us have argued with someone else in a text thread over time and let’s be real for a moment — it’s probably going to happen a lot in the future, as well. The Louise / Becky feud should prove to be really entertaining, and we feel for anyone at the moment who has to deal with the two of them in the aftermath of what happened.

While there are only so many episodes to come this season, can’t we at least be happy that the show is likely coming back for more? Hey, let’s just say we’re pretty hopeful about a renewal.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 5 episode 19 when the show returns to ABC?

