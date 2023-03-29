Ted Lasso season 3: What does the green matchbook mean?

As we move into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 next week, there’s more to discuss with Rebecca and the green matchbook. How can there not? At this point, we’ve been set up for a really intriguing storyline revolving around this character, and we’re excited to see where it goes!

Here’s where things are interesting, at least at the moment. In the midst of episode 3 Hannah Waddingham’s character visited a psychic, where in the process of that, it was revealed that she is going to be a mom. Isn’t that exciting? We think so, but there are some questions that come along with what her family could — after all, she may raise a child without a significant other.

Now, the green matchbook that Rebecca received as a gift from Sam at his new restaurant is representative of something — a path towards this eventual future. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the medium was right, though. We see it instead as the character finding a new-found sense of hope that this could end up happening for her, which we are very much excited about. We’ve been rooting for Rebecca to have happiness from the very beginning, and it’s a matter of finding her way to it.

We anticipate episode 4 to pick up in the aftermath of all of this and who knows? This path could bring her back to Sam. We loved the two of them together, but there’s going to be still a lot of hurdles they have to jump through. He is still an employee of AFC Richmond, and there are all sorts of HR complications that could come out of that at any given moment.

What do you think the green matchbook is going to lead into following Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 on Apple TV+?

