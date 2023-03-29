Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Richmond vs. West Ham

Want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week? We are already 25% through the season and yes, the mere idea of that is incredibly depressing.

Yet, we do think the next installment titled, “Big Week,” is going to be stuffed full of some huge content. After all, think about what lies ahead here! We’re going to see AFC Richmond potentially face off against West Ham, their biggest rival now in the Premier League. That’s mostly due to the fact that they are coached by Nate Shelley, who does not seem to be fully over anything that happened in season 2.

For some more insight as to what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Everyone’s feeling the pressure as Richmond gear up to play West Ham. Ted is reunited with an old friend.

Remember that this “old friend” is most likely Nate, even in spite of almost everything that happened between the two of them. We do think that Ted would consider him a friend, but is that a part of the problem? He has to find a way to dig deep with Nate and get through to him, to make him feel loved without it coming across as some sort of dramatic manipulation.

By the end of the episode, we intend to at least have some more answers as to where things are going here. We are personally surprised and happy that we are not being forced to wait all that long to see this showdown — of course, it may not be the only one that we see over the course of the series.

Do we expect comedy? Sure, but there are also going to be a number of emotional moments — that is the sort of show this is.

