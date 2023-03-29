Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med? Is Dr. Dean Archer dying?

Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med at some point during season 8? We should just start off this piece by noting the following: We get the concern. This is a show that does have a tendency to write out characters in all sorts of ways. We’ve seen some killed off over time, just as we’ve also seen some instances of them leaving the hospital outright.

Based on some of what we’ve seen as of late regarding the medical drama, our concern at present is that this exit is happening because of the character’s health. This is the latest twist that the writers are throwing our way when it comes to him, and it’s a legitimate fear right now.

Does this mean that Weber is leaving the show? Not necessarily. After all, remember for a moment that he works in literally the best place possible for someone with health concerns, and there is at least a reasonable chance that he will find a way to get treatment for what ails him. Of course, this could also be a long-term process.

Of course, we haven’t heard anything at present that suggests or confirms that Weber is saying goodbye to the show — let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

So what did we learn on the subject tonight?

We are going to have some more updates in the near future, so be sure to refresh this page as soon as you can!

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Chicago Med, including more scoop on what could be coming up next

Do you think there is any chance that Steven Weber is leaving Chicago Med, and that Archer’s health is a major concern?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







