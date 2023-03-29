Chicago Med season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Archer’s health…

As we get ourselves prepared for Chicago Med season 8 episode 18 on NBC next week, we definitely have a lot to think about!

First and foremost, we have to start things off by pondering over the following: The state of Archer’s health. What is happening to this character? We do think it’s something we have to think about and over the course of this episode, we’ll have a better chance to examine this.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the Chicago Med season 8 episode 18 synopsis:

04/05/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Grace Song launches her pilot program, giving the E.D. a technological facelift. As his health worsens, Archer clashes with Charles on a patient faking paralysis. Hannah helps a pregnant mother with a heart condition. TV-14

Just how much should we be concerned? Well, we know that this is a viable question to think about given that this franchise as a whole does have a tendency to kill people off. Beyond just that, we’ve also seen plenty of situations before where doctors have become patients — that’s true for all medical dramas, so this is certainly not just some situation where our fears are reserved for this show and this character.

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see where some things stand here over time — let’s just also note for now that there is going to be another hiatus coming up after this one. Just by virtue of that alone, the medical drama could be waiting a while to give us answers.

Will this be the final season?

We know that this is the time of year where a lot of these questions do start to come out but for now, the message we’d send out is pretty simple: Don’t worry too much. Pending some sort of last-minute surprise, we would be shocked if we are building up to the end of the road here.

