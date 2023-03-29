Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside both Chicago Fire and then also Chicago PD? There is so much to get into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s go ahead and start by sharing some of the good news: You are going to be seeing new episodes of all three on the air in just a matter of hours! It will be the same order that you’ve come to see over the years, and there is some fun stuff coming across the board. Take on Chicago Med, where the story will be geared around a documentary crew. Meanwhile, over on Fire you’ll see Cindy’s continued struggle. Finally, Chicago PD will offer us another chance to dive further into everything that is going on right now for Kim Burgess.

Want to know a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the attached synopses for all THREE shows below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 17, “Know When to Hold and When to Fold” – 03/29/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A documentary crew visits Med to film Crockett and Abrams’ groundbreaking surgery. Archer refuses to ask for help for his kidney issues despite the staff’s unrelenting kindness. Will starts to develop feelings for a co-worker. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 17, “The First Symptom” – 03/29/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch builds a classic firetruck model for the Deputy District Chief, but quickly needs some assistance from Gallo and Ritter. Brett and Violet encounter multiple victims with a strange set of symptoms. The results of Cindy’s chemotherapy loom over the Herrmann family. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 17, “Out of the Depths” – 03/29/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team investigates a convenience store robbery, the evidence leads them to an unusual pair of suspects, revealing a dark personal drama and another potential victim. Burgess slowly makes strides tackling her past trauma. TV-14

Beyond these episodes…

Have no fear, as there is more good stuff coming down the road! You will have a chance to see more installments coming in early April. After that, unfortunately, is when we’re going to see another hiatus. On the other side, there’s going to be a chance to get into the home stretch of the season and there’s a lot to be excited for with that.

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD as we move forward?

Are you glad to have the shows back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

