Gotham Knights season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Harvey’s discovery

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Gotham Knights season 1 episode 4 — want to know more?

Well, the title for this installment is “Of Butchers and Betrayals,” and that raises some pretty big questions in its own right. What sort of drama could be seeing here? Well, a lot of in terms of big discoveries, especially when it comes to the death of Bruce Wayne — you know, the focal point of this story! Meanwhile, we’re also going to get some big stuff with Harvey Dent, which is especially important to us as a longtime Misha Collins fan.

Below, you can see via the Gotham Knights season 1 episode 4 synopsis a few more details across the board:

“X” MARKS THE SPOT – After discovering some potential leads in their investigation, Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) investigate a possible connection between Bruce Wayne’s death and the mysterious death of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) head to a nursing home to question Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright). At the Belfry, Stephanie (Anna Lore) opens up to Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) about her life at home, while Harvey (Misha Collins) makes an unsettling discovery. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Devon Balsamo-Gillies (#104). Original airdate 4/4/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At this point, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping that with every episode, we do see the writers raise the stakes a little bit and allow this story to stand out from the pack. There are a lot of things working against it, from an over-population of DC properties to also big changes at Warner Bros. TV and The CW. We’d love to see it surprise some people, but time will tell.

