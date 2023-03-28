Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiere date, season 3 renewal!

Today, let’s just say there is some great stuff to report on when it comes to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2. So where do we begin?

First and foremost, let’s note that the series starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck is poised to arrive on Paramount+ come Thursday, June 15. Not only that, but the show has been officially renewed for a season 3! (Meanwhile, animated project Star Trek: Lower Decks is also officially coming back for a season 5.)

We probably don’t have to say all that much to make it clear how excited we are about this news. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds represents a lot of what we love about this franchise. Sure, the presence of Pike is a fantastic throwback and a reminder of where we began so many decades ago, but this show is all about exploration and discovery. It satisfies that natural curiosity that is out there about uncharted worlds. That sentiment really spawned the success of the whole franchise.

Also, we’ve been a longtime fan of Mount’s dating back to Hell on Wheels — it’s nice to see this latest venturing finding so much success.

The current state of Star Trek

We recognize that Discovery is going to be ending before too long on Paramount+, but the renewals here further represent that there is still a broad commitment to the franchise behind the scenes. It is certainly our hope that moving forward, we are going to continue to see more episodes of the shows mentioned here, plus new ideas down the road. There’s still so much value here, both in terms of creativity and also streaming subscriptions. We’ve learned over the years that few franchises will get financial support from their fans quite like this one — at least provided that the product is up to expectations.

