Star Trek: Discovery season 5 to the end; premiere date window

There is some big news coming out today when it comes to Star Trek: Discovery season 5, but let’s go ahead and call it bittersweet.

First and foremost, we begin with the following: The realization that we are going to be waiting a long time to see what lies ahead. In a new press release today per Deadline, it was confirmed that the next batch of episodes will not be coming until 2024. Not only that, but we’ve also learned that this will be the final season of the show.

Here is what Tanya Giles, chief programming officer over at Paramount Streaming, had to say about the decision to say goodbye to the show:

“Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of ‘Star Trek’ fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+ … The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for Star Trek when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry’s legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building. This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”

It is important to note that this show was at first a flagship show for CBS All Access before the eventual rebrand to Paramount+. With both it and also Star Trek: Picard coming to a close, it is fair to wonder what the long-term future of the franchise is going to be. We are still hopeful that some other series are coming and there’s no real reason to worry; these shows are just traditionally pretty expensive, so we aren’t too surprised that we do get some refreshes here and there across the board.

What do you think about Star Trek: Discovery season 5 being the end of the road here?

