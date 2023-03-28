Big Brother Canada 11: Where are the Digital Dailies?

Right when you think the lack of Big Brother Canada 11 content isn’t distressing enough … the Digital Dailies are temporarily MIA.

In a post on Twitter today, the show confirmed that they are not going to have videos from the house for the “next few days.” There was no reason given as to why, but this could easily lead to theories that 1) someone left early or 2) there is some super-secret twist they are trying to protect. Either way, it does only fuel the frustration that is out there further about the show.

After all, remember that at the core of the entire Big Brother franchise is fan interactivity. The whole premise is based on the Orwellian idea that someone is always watching, and while we presume the producers still are, we’re not involved in that experience! The investment just isn’t there, and the concept of Digital Dailies alone was flawed from the start. They were curated clips that could avoid any controversy and be whatever the powers-that-be chose. Even with After Dark, you still saw events as they were happening. This just isn’t anywhere near as much fun.

Now, we’re in an ironic situation where the Digital Dailies are even less “daily” than they were. We already weren’t getting them seven days a week and now, you add this. We can’t speak to whether or not this will help or hurt the live airings, mostly because the mechanism by which Canadian ratings are reporting has changed. So many of us are in the dark about the show’s actual performance on Global, but in terms of social-media buzz this is certainly the least-engaging season in recent memory. Most commentary online is negative, but it remains to be seen how much Global cares if some of these complaints are from people outside Canada. Inside the country is a totally different story.

One day, maybe we’d do a larger analysis on what can / could’ve been done to improve the show and give it more long-term viability; however, we are where we are now.

Related – Be sure to check out our latest Big Brother Canada 11 interview featuring Roberto

What do you think is going on with the loss of Big Brother Canada 11 Digital Dailies?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that 100% we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







