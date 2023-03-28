Succession season 4 premiere ratings draw new series high

We don’t think it will come as much of a surprise to anyone out there, but the numbers are in for the Succession season 4 premiere — and they are absolutely worth celebrating.

So how strong are the first numbers of the year? According to a new press release, the Brian Cox series generated 2.3 million viewers across linear and streaming on Sunday. This is a new series high, and it hardly comes as a shock when you think about the massive critical reception for the series and/or everything that it has achieved from the very beginning.

Of course, it is worth noting that the Succession premiere numbers are a far cry from what we were seeing with a number of other shows like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon … but this was never thought of as anywhere near as mainstream a show. It doesn’t have direct source material that it is based on, and it also lacks a lot of the splashy special effects or action sequences. However, it remains incredible satire and is the exact sort of programming that HBO loves to bring to its viewer base week in and week out.

If the producers had wanted a season 5…

There would be a season 5. That feels very-much clear at this point. The choice to end the show after season 4 was strictly a creative one, though oddly it was not confirmed until close to the end of production. It seems as though creator Jesse Armstrong kept his options open for a long time here, but in the end opted to do what he thought was best for the product. Still, it’s not going to be easy to say goodbye to this show, even if a lot of the characters are terrible and hardly worth redeeming.

Remember that episode 2 is going to air this coming weekend on HBO / HBO Max.

