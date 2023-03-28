9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Double Trouble’

Are you excited to dive into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 11 on Fox next week? Well, there is a lot to prepare for in “Double Trouble.” This installment has a lot of drama, dangerous rescues, and also probably a few surprises.

To us, what’s actually the most interesting is what the network doesn’t give away. To get a better sense of what we’re talking about here, take a look at the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

The 126 race to rescue a woman with an arrow shot into her head; Judd is doubly surprised by news Wyatt shares; Mateo helps a family member in need and comes to regret it in the all-new “Double Trouble” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-411) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Just think about some of the big arcs that we’ve had so far this season. Then, think for a moment about how none of them are really mentioned here. We do tend to think that for whatever reason, the folks at the network are keeping some things reasonably close to the vest. Our hope is that there is a specific reason for this, and it has to do mostly with them setting us up to get at least one or two interesting surprises down the road.

Luckily, we do know that there is a good bit of the season left to come! We’re of course anticipating a lot of action and drama, and beyond just that, we’re still crossing our fingers and hoping for some good things when it comes to TK and Carlos’ wedding. After all, that is one of the big things that we’ve really been looking forward to most of the year!

Oh, and of course we want to understand better how someone was shot with an arrow to the head in 2023…

