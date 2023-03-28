The Bachelor finale tackles Zach, Gabi breakup, fantasy suite

Out of everything that we expected to see on The Bachelor finale, we did not expect the final interview with Zach and Gabi at the forefront. This was one of the most emotional parts of the entire episode, and for a particularly big reason.

What do we think Zach Shallcross learned through this experience? It really has to do with the consequence of your actions and having the empathy to see things from others’ perspectives. It is what this season will be perhaps known for more than anything else: his decision to disclose to Kaity, and in turn America, that he was intimate with someone else at fantasy suites, and that this someone was Gabi. She didn’t know until the final episodes aired everything that Zach had said, and in her own devastating words, she had become a narrative.

It may be true that everyone knows what they sign up for when they do the show, but it’s still gut-wrenching to think that you could be known for just one five-minute clip on a reality show for the rest of your life to a certain chunk of the country. That’s how Gabi feels now, and it should be noted that she seemed almost as upset with the show for their presentation of events (and what they left out) as she was at Zach for airing out their dirty laundry — which he said was going to be between them.

As Gabi noted, Zach was not trying to be malicious — he was trying to be honest to Kaity, who we found out tonight he was going to pick. Ultimately, we think that he did not want her to find out about his time with Gabi after the fact. Yet, the way that he went about it caused enormous harm to every relationship — including with Kaity!

We feel for Gabi and after watching tonight, we understand why she wasn’t chosen to be the next Bachelorette. She is still dealing with a lot of this heartache.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

