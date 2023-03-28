9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 10: Who is Kendra? A billionaire

As we prepare for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 10 on Fox tonight, we are going to have a chance to see a new character in Kendra. So who is she? What will she be bringing to the table here? Well, we do have some stuff to get into here…

We should of course note that there is absolutely nothing new about the idea of Rob Lowe’s character of Owen Strand getting a new love interest. After all, we’ve seen this happen SO many times on the show before — why wouldn’t we get it again?

Of course, there are some things that are going to make this one different. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Kendra is a billionaire … now that he knows that in advance. In a sneak peek at Entertainment Weekly, you can see that when Owen initially meets the character (played by Michaela McManus), he thinks that she is a bartender. Yet, that clearly turns out to not be the case. Here is what Lowe himself had to say to the aforementioned website:

“Owen is about to unexpectedly end up in a very hot, sexy, one-night stand … It develops into something he never envisioned when he starts to fall in love with a billionaire and then he starts worrying that maybe she sees him as nothing more than a rent boy.”

Why does he think that? Well, it may have to do with something that happens in the wake of their time together early on — and from there, the story could careen off into a number of other different directions. We’re expecting a lot of drama for sure, especially when you consider the sort of secrets that Kendra could be bringing to the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

