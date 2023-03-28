Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but of course we do want some other updates on the future! After all, there is a lot to get into here over the next few weeks, and that includes an epic three-part crossover event.

Unfortunately, we are going to be forced to wait a little while longer to get to this. There is, after all, no new episode tonight. The crossover event will be starting next week, and we can at least tell you that it will kick off with FBI: International at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This is a special time, so be sure that you’re watching early in the event that you aren’t a regular viewer of the flagship show.

If you want to get some other insight now all about what the future will be for both that episode and the one that follows, we’ve got some synopses below that are very-much worth checking out…

Season 2 episode 16, “Imminent Threat – Part One” – When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, FBI’s Jubal (star Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists’ U.S. target, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI stars Alana De La Garza and John Boyd also guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode FBIs global crossover event.

Season 2 episode 17, “Jealous Mistress” – The Fly Team heads to Vienna to find the culprit of an acid attack on a rising American prima ballerina. Also, Smitty receives some troubling intel from a familiar face, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured that we already have a season 3, so you don’t have to be worried about that! Instead, just fret about some of the actual characters and the high stakes the rest of the way…

