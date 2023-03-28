Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 17 around in just a matter of hours? We know there is big stuff ahead, including a three-part crossover event!

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a long time to see some of that happen. There is no installment tonight, and you’re going to be waiting for one more week to see the franchise back. Luckily, we do know that this is going to bring about the aforementioned crossover, which is going to see the flagship show start a little bit later than usual at 9:00 p.m. Eastern after FBI: International. (Here is a quick reminder that you’re going to want to see all three shows to fully understand everything.)

Want to get a few more details now all about the story to come? Then we suggest that you check out the synopses for the next two episodes below…

Season 5 episode 17, “Imminent Threat – Part Two” – To aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie calls in Remy (FBI: MOST WANTED series star Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward, in hour two of the three-episode FBIs global crossover event, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 4 (special time of 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and FBI: MOST WANTED stars Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also guest star in the episode.

Season 5 episode 18, “Obligation” – When the deputy commander of an Air National Guard Base is kidnapped and forced to give over access codes, the team must work quickly to find the suspect along with stolen ammunition. Also, Scola questions his own safety in the aftermath of a recent traumatic experience, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we’re expecting a lot of drama from both installments! In particular, the Scola story in episode 18 signals some tough stuff coming for him soon.

