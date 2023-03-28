Yellowjackets season 2 premiere sets new Showtime record

While we cannot consider any of this a major surprise, we are still pleased to report that the season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets is making Showtime pretty darn happy right now.

In a new report over at Deadline, it was officially confirmed that the show drew two million viewers for the first episode, which has already allowed it to break the record as the most popular launch through all of their digital platforms. It has bested out for that honor the premiere of Dexter: New Blood. The show, run by Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco, should go on to generate even more numbers as the weeks progress.

In a statement, here is what Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks, had to say about this launch:

“Yellowjackets broke records as the most streamed Showtime debut ever thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights … By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy and coming-of-age drama.”

We do tend to think that Yellowjackets is only going to become more popular over time here, and that is largely due to the eventual moving of Showtime more firmly over the Paramount+ umbrella. With the future of the Dexter franchise a little bit ambiguous and with Billions several years into its run, we do tend to think that a hit of this magnitude was needed. We also know that there is a five-season plan and at the end of the day, we hope the show gets to make it there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

