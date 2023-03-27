Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 promo: Getting Lottie’s story

If you were not aware, Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 is going to arrive on Showtime this Friday; why not discuss a new promo?

As we get ourselves set for “Edible Complex” in a matter of hours, there are a few different things to actively think about here. Take, for starters, the fact that Shauna literally ate a part of Jackie’s ear in the past! Based on the aforementioned new promo (watch here), it seems like a few other people could also partake in some of her dining habits, which is both incredibly gross but also showcases further how desperate certain people are at this point. Remember that they’ve been in the middle of winter for months and they are painfully low on rations.

As for what’s going on in the present, let’s just say that Natalie is going to have all sorts of questions for Lottie — last she heard, she was still locked away in an institution in Switzerland. Now, she is out running a cult, one that features people wearing wolf masks and all sorts of strange stuff. How did all of this happen?

What we have learned about Lottie in the present right now is pretty darn clear: She is really good at being able to get people to do what she wants. She is oddly rather persuasive, and that is what makes her so dangerous. She legitimately believes in a lot of the stuff that she preaches, and there’s no swaying her seemingly when she has a specific “vision.”

Also, let’s go ahead and say this at the moment: Is someone looking into Adam’s death in a way where present-day Shauna could pay for it? There are more reasons for concern now than ever…

