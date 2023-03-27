The Bachelor finale: Who did Zach Shallcross pick, Gabi or Kaity?

What happened over the course of The Bachelor finale tonight? Did Zach Shallcross pick Gabi or Kaity? We know these were the huge questions and like everyone else, we were psyched to get to the bottom of them over time.

Of course, we also knew that entering the finale, it was going to be hard to picture an ending that did not evolve Kaity getting to that final rose ceremony. She’s been the favorite on the season for well over a month, and it has been abundantly clear for a good while now that Zach is utterly smitten with her. There was no real need for there to be a lot of drama over the course of the installment, given that we were looking at such a predictable outcome at the end of it all.

With that being said, we still had to see if things went down exactly like we thought, and also how Gabi would react to all of it. Remember that for most of the season, one of the big narratives was her talking about how she didn’t want to feel like she was in second place. After all, that is a sentiment that she’s had for a good chunk of her life already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

