Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Week 3 nominations, Veto winner

First and foremost, let’s just say that it is okay to have conflicting emotions about everything at the moment in the game. We’re certainly thrilled that there was apparently a lot of great gameplay over the weekend … but it’s a bummer not to be seeing any of it in real-time. We don’t think that anyone has really come around to the Digital Dailies format, as the best thing we can really say about it right now is that it’s literally better than nothing. That’s hardly much of a ringing endorsement.

Anyhow, we suppose that we’ll get into more stuff from the game now. First and foremost, Vanessa was saved by the Canadian public! Given that she was a possible target for Head of Household Kuzie, this was great news to hear. We also think that this may have helped the HoH to a certain extent recognize which way she should play, since Canada clearly was siding with Vanessa over Zach in their recent argument. The initial nominations were Santina and Hope, and from there, Hope ended up winning the Veto! This means that Kuzie is facing another big decision, one where either Dan or Zach may end up being the replacement nominee.

At this point, Kuzie has already put it out there that she may nominate Zach and because of that, she’s got a move that she’ll have a hard time walking back. You can debate as to whether or not she’ll have the numbers to get him out, given that Zach does have some of the guys and Daniel oddly doesn’t want him gone as of yet; however, you almost have to try since you’ve already made yourself into a future target. If it doesn’t happen, Santina is someone you can stand to lose at this point in the game.

Meanwhile, there is a laughable campaign going to convince Hope not to use the Veto — we like Hope, but if he opts to say on the block he really should be evicted. Anyone who willingly stays up there is asking for it, but we don’t think he would do that.

