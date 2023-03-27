NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Is Sam now Callen’s best man?

Just in case you were hoping for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 tonight to kick you right in the feels, mission accomplished? There were some great moments tonight, but especially when it comes to Sam and Callen.

We don’t think it comes as much of a surprise that Sam is going to be the best man at Callen’s wedding — yet, there was something so sentimental about watching that journey unfold. These two have gone through a lot and have developed this incredibly friendship where they can be there for each other both on the job and away from it. Neither one of them is also that great at being vulnerable, and that’s what makes a number of these moments all the more important.

Throughout most of the season, we’ve seen a number of little breadcrumbs dropped leading up to the wedding. It is pretty clear at this point, after all, that the powers-that-be have no intention of rushing anything along here. After all, the ceremony is in the series finale, and Anna is a character who does not turn up in every episode. The writers have to take their time when it comes to how they give us information on how things are being planned.

Of course, all of this personal good news came still amidst a story that had a lot of Callen’s past roped into it. Of course, all of this is great, but there is still no denying that Hetty is the elephant in the room at the moment and that story has to be addressed at some point. We get little morsels here and there such as the crossover, but is that really enough after how long we’ve been waiting since she last turned up?

