Is Hiam Abbass leaving Succession? Where is Marcia Roy at?

Is Hiam Abbass leaving Succession officially following the season 4 premiere? At this point, it feels fair to have this conversation.

After all, let’s spend a moment here talking about the moment when it was addressed that Marcia Roy is off in Milan, shopping … potentially forever. Does this mean that she’s gone? For the time being, it honestly feels like that could be the case. The character didn’t have a lot to do over the course of the third season and with that in mind, it feels like writing her out was an easy option. Also, it shows further even more of the relationship dysfunction that goes on around Logan Roy at all times.

After all, how can you say that Brian Cox’s character would ever be in some sort of stable relationship? Just think about this guy’s history, and everything that we’ve seen from him over the years. The woman at his side right now is Kerry, but there is some ambiguity to their relationship despite whatever the kids are throwing her way when it comes to comments.

In the end, we do think that there’s going to be a lot of chaos all around Logan’s life moving forward, and we don’t think that he’s going to have a lot of time to focus on Marcia or anyone else. Remember that he is trying to make the GoJo deal happen at all costs, and could end up wrecking a lot of havoc with that. This is without even mentioning Logan, Kendall, and Shiv trying to snatch up the Pierce deal out from under him.

What do you think about Hiam Abbass seemingly being gone from Succession at the moment?

Do you think that Marcia is gone, and do you imagine that there’s an impact her “exit” could cause? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

