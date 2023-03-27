Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We certainly think that a lot of people out there are excited for season 6 episode 18 … or at the very least nervous about it. How can you not be at the moment? Remember that on this past episode, we learned that Dr. Glassman’s cancer may be back, or at the very least, this is what Shaun Murphy suspects.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news — there is no new episode of the Freddie Highmore series on the air tonight. This is a one-week break in the action, as the next installment (titled “A Blip”) is currently scheduled for April 3. That title may very well be a reference to how Glassman explains his lapse with the sutures on this past episode; his cancer may not be back, and this was just a one-time, uncharacteristic mistake on his part.

Now that we’ve said that, we understand why every fan is worried — we are too! You should also remember that there are a handful of other stories coming over the course of this hour, as well.

To get a few more details on the story ahead, check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

When a patient comes in with persistent and lingering [pandemic-related] symptoms, the team discovers she may be dealing with something harder to treat. Andrews and Villanueva must contend with their hierarchy at the hospital and its effect on their relationship.

(TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember how hard it was to treat the specific disease at the heart of the global health crisis? We tend to and yet, this will somehow be harder. We imagine that there are going to be some big, emotional moments throughout, especially since we’re near the end of the season. We only imagine that things are going to get crazier from here.

Related – Check out when the season finale is scheduled to air on ABC

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 at ABC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







