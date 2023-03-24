The Good Doctor season 6 finale date set; is it the end?

The Good Doctor season 6 may have some time to go before we get to the finale, but we still do have to look ahead towards that specific moment.

What could we see at the end of the season? The obvious finale storyline would be Shaun and Lea welcoming their baby, which could be a joyous but also potentially dramatic moment based on what they have gone through in the past. There is also the question of Dr. Glassman’s health at the moment, as Shaun is concerned that his mentor / father figure’s cancer may have come back. There are multiple concerns that are obvious at present, and we will have to see just how things wrap up.

For now, what we can at least tell you is that the season 6 finale is currently set for Monday, May 8 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is not any further information out there about the story ahead, but it is believed that there are still several episodes between now and the end of the story for now.

The other big question that we have right now is whether or not this is the end of the series — are we going to get a season 7? We do recognize that at this point, shows do tend to get a little bit more expensive. However, we also know that ABC / parent company Disney want a lot of franchises and bringing back this show alongside new spin-off The Good Lawyer makes a whole lot of sense at the moment.

More than likely, we are going to know the future of The Good Doctor before this episode airs. The only reason that negotiations may take a little while here is because the show comes from an outside studio.

