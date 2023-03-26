Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Is filming wrapped?

We know that there’s a lot of big stuff coming moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 … but is filming actually wrapped? We know that this is the thing that will really get us closer to that premiere date being announced and the trailer being released?

Well, here is where we can share a little bit of good news — per most indicators on social media, it does seem as though the cast have finished up filming … which would make some sense, given that they’d been at this for several months now. Being done in production means that the entire team can shift over to the next thing, which means working behind the scenes to get these episodes ready to go. There’s a lot of editing, scoring, ADR work, and other stuff to go that will take months.

Now, let’s turn things over to the bad news: Even when filming for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 wraps, that doesn’t mean that filming is just about here. We’ve seen enough evidence already to know that this is not how Starz is rolling these days. We’re still waiting for a premiere date for Power Book IV: Force season 2, even though filming has been done for several months already! For a multitude of reasons, whether it be a jammed schedule or a split between the network and Lionsgate, we are seeing release dates take longer than we can ever remember for a lot of these shows.

At this point, we’ll be happy if we see season 3 at some point this calendar year. If it’s later than that, we certainly think it’s going to be all sorts of painful. Just think about 1) the quality of this show and 2) the teases that are already out there suggesting that we could be meeting Breeze this time around. We don’t think we have to tell all the diehard Power universe fans out there how important this guy is.

