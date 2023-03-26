Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s going to be a demand for more with this being the final season, but we also can’t pretend as though this is a relatively simple time of year for the aforementioned network.

Let’s just start things off in this piece by at least sharing some of the good news — there is a new episode coming to the network tonight! You will have a chance to see LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast back in a matter of hours.

Unfortunately, here is some of the bad news: There is a risk of it running a little late. Due to March Madness, the installment “Sleeping Dogs” could be at least a little bit late. If there is some major delay to report on, we’ll be back here. For now, let’s just share the season 14 episode 16 synopsis to get you a little more prepared for what to expect:

“Sleeping Dogs” – When the NCIS team receives a cryptic, urgent message, Fatima and Rountree must work together to solve the case. Also, Kilbride plans to visit his son, and Callen asks Sam to be his best man, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

All across the board, this could be an installment where we see some big stuff! We’re going to have a chance in here to learn a little bit more about Kilbride’s son, plus also something personal for Callen. Given that he know his wedding to Anna is going to be happening during the series finale, we tend to think the writers are going to be building to this moment for a rather long time. We just hope you are prepared…

Related – Be sure to get some of the earliest details now all about the upcoming NCIS: Los Angeles series finale

Is there anything that you are most excited to see as we get into NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 the rest of the way?

Be sure to Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







