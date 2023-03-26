East New York season 1 episode 18 return date: ‘In The Bag’

Following the new episode you see tonight at CBS, are you interested in getting the East New York season 1 episode 18 return date? What about some other details all about what the future holds?

Of course, we recognize that we are near a point in the story right now where we are hoping to get more episodes on an almost-weekly basis but unfortunately, that’s just not what is happening here. Instead, we’re in a situation where the show is not on the air in seven days, and the same even goes for the week after.

According to a report from the Futon Critic, the police drama is not going to be back until we get to Sunday, April 16, which is when an installment is going to air titled “In the Bag.” Because the show is so far away from being back at the moment, we’re not at a point where there are a lot of details out there about the future as of yet. Clearly, we hope that this changes within the next couple of weeks and we do get more insight as to where things go moving forward.

Since we are starting to get into what we would call the home stretch of East New York season 1, it also does feel like the perfect time to start thinking about a season 2! At the moment, nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to the long-term future, and it could be up to people to either watch live or stream the rest of the way. Because there are so many other shows already locked in to getting another season, we do think the situation when it comes to this show is a little more fluid. It could go either way, and a lot of it may ultimately depend on what viewers choose to do from now until the end of April.

No matter what happens beyond this season, let’s also cross our fingers and hope that the writers end it in a solid and memorable way.

