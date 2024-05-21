FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiere date hopes at CBS

In the wake of the finale tonight on CBS, do you want to know more about an FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiere date?

The first thing that you really should know first and foremost is simple: The drama is coming back! You will be seeing Dylan McDermott and the rest of the cast back at some point this fall, as the plan here is for it to be on Tuesday nights in the same timeslot that you’ve come to know and expect over the years. Beyond just that, we may also get a standard 22 episodes after seeing the order cut back to 13 during this strike-shortened season 5.

If there is one thing you should know about in advance here, it’s that we could be seeing at least a slightly-smaller order for most of the main cast members. Early indications are that a lot of actors will be missing for around two episodes at some point during the season in a cost-cutting move; this will likely be spread out over time, mostly to ensure there’s still a solid ensemble on-screen and also to make it feel a little bit less noticeable.

While there may not be a firm premiere date announced as of yet, we do believe that you’ll get something relatively expected here — think late September or early October. Something a little bit more firm should be coming out before we get around to the middle of the summer. Given that the franchise has so many episodes this time around, we tend to think the goal will be to adhere to more of a traditional schedule.

The same tradition, for the record, could be tied to the story. There is a reason why procedurals are so popular; viewers go into them with a certain expectation and often, they do receive what it is they wanted all along.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

