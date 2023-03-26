When Calls the Heart season 10: A huge case for a teaser

As so many of you know already, we are going to be waiting for a long time to see a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere. At present, the plan is for Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast to be back on the Hallmark Channel come Sunday, July 30.

So while you wait around for that, why not anticipate a teaser? Also, why wouldn’t the network want to release something on that subject in just a matter of hours? Perhaps tonight more so than any other point of the year so far, there is a great case for something to be revealed. After all, just remember that there is a pretty important two-hour event coming up across the board. First, you have the finale for The Way Home at the network. Following that, you have the premiere of new drama Ride. One show is meant to support the other, and if we were the network, we’d debut a When Calls the Heart teaser in the midst of all of this to keep people talking for even longer.

Of course, with all of this being said, we’d also probably go ahead and hype up a teaser is coming in advance to boost ratings. It would be a great opportunity to see what’s coming for Elizabeth, Lucas, Nathan, Rosemary, and everyone else in Hope Valley; also, it’d help to compensate for how long we are waiting in order to see new episodes in the first place.

If there is any silver lining to where things are right now with this series, it’s simply this: we don’t think that Hallmark is just going to be quiet about the show over the next few months. Even if there is no major teaser or anything else tonight, we’ll almost certainly get something more over the next several weeks. They’ll want to remind people the show is still coming. Also, they know this is one of their biggest shows.

Of course, this is where we also reiterate that there is already a season 11 ordered at the network. Doesn’t this cement even further their incentive to keep setting the stage for the future?

