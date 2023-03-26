Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 3 air date, Paramount+ schedule

Following what you see today, on Paramount+, do you want to get the Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 3 air date, or better understand the future?

Just like you would imagine, there are a handful of different things we want to dive into within this piece, but let’s begin by noting this: The Kiefer Sutherland drama is going to be a weekly event from here on out. Following the big two-part premiere the rollout here will be fairly similar to some of the network’s other big-name dramas including SEAL Team, Tulsa King, or Mayor of Kingstown. The idea with the two episodes is to get people hooked on Rabbit Hole from the start and then moving forward, allow for more of a consistent schedule where the show stays relevant for a long period of time.

Of course, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the show’s future. Sutherland is a compelling leading man, but we don’t think we need to tell anyone out there this. There is going to be a lot of action and drama week in and week out — plus, a lot of espionage! This may not be 24, but we do think that it is a show that a lot of fans of that franchise are going to enjoy.

The main struggle that Paramount+ have here will just be making sure people are aware of the show and then also hooked. Remember that with most of their Taylor Sheridan-produced shows, there is often a chance to give them a lead-in of sorts following Yellowstone in their early going. That’s not happening here, so it will have to be more organic to the streaming service itself.

Remember that if you want to see more of Rabbit Hole, viewership and subscriptions will be key — and we hope there are some chances to see this happen. We will just have to wait and see over time.

