The Way Home season 1 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

As you prepare for The Way Home season 1 episode 10 on Hallmark Channel tomorrow, there is SO much to prepare for — this is the finale! Whatever happens here is going to set the stage for season 2, and the question is just how dramatic a cliffhanger we’re going to get.

If we were to make some sort of bold prediction here, it is this: There’s going to be at least some sort of tease at the end of the episode for what could be coming up next, mostly because it makes too much sense for that not to be thrown in here at some point. You want to keep people watching and while the show’s future may not have been cemented at the time in which the finale was written, we do still think you want to set the stage for something greater.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we should go ahead and say this: The writers for The Way Home have way more flexibility than the creative team would have for a more ordinary drama series. So much of this is, of course, a function of the time-travel drama’s central themes. When you are telling a story of this nature, you are putting yourself in a position where you can be even more creative and experimental. There isn’t necessarily something that is holding you back, and we tend to think that there is a boldness that everyone is approaching the final chapter.

No matter what sort of cliffhanger we get, we’re still hoping that we get at least a few answers about Jacob — we don’t necessarily think that this is some jaw-dropper that the writers have to hold onto here, given that they can give us a few answers on that subject while also setting the stage for something new.

