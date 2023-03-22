The Way Home season 1 finale: What happened to Jacob?

In just a matter of days the season 1 finale for The Way Home is going to arrive on Hallmark Channel — so are we finally getting answers?

If you have been watching this show from the very beginning, then you are probably aware already of what one of the biggest question marks is going to be: What happened to Jacob? What sort of drama can you expect around that through this final episode? It seems like Kat is going to be closer to the truth in this episode, but we can’t speak to whether or not said truth is going to be easy for anyone to accept.

Without further ado here, we suggest that you check out the newly-released The Way Home season 1 finale synopsis with more as to what lies ahead:

Kat and Alice travel back to 2000 together to attend Colton’s funeral. Elliot tells Kat she should share with Alice the truth about her visits to the past. Meanwhile, Del goes to the grief group and makes peace with her memory of Colton. Kat has an epiphany that sheds new light on Jacob’s disappearance.

If there is one thing you can be relieved about entering the season 1 finale at the moment, it is having the advance knowledge that there is going to be another season coming down the road! That’s one less thing to worry about, but we do hope that the Jacob mystery gets wrapped up here and, in doing so, we can start to move into some other ones.

After all, remember that with this show’s time-travel premise, it feels pretty certain that we’re never going to be at a point where there is some shortage of things to talk about. From start to finish, we are anticipating a lot of drama and jaw-dropping moments. Let’s just hope that the end here is emotional, and of course still character-based even amidst some of the show’s high-concept ideas.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Way Home season 1 finale on Hallmark Channel?

