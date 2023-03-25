Snowfall season 6 episode 10 spoilers: First series finale tease

For those who have not heard as of yet, Snowfall season 6 episode 10 is going to be the series finale, and it is coming on April 19. That’s not far away, and we are absolutely fearful for what’s going to be coming up next.

One thing that should be absolutely clear to everyone at this point is that this is not a story that is likely to bring a happy ending your way. It was never written to be pleasant. This is a tragedy, and a story of how the government exploited a community and used them for the pursuit of funding a war. It created dealers and caused significant carnage, and made people like Franklin Saint into tools of destruction, all for the means of selling product. Franklin made a fortune, but in the process lost much of what he held dear. He also just lost his uncle, as the feud between him and Louie struck a fever pitch after weeks of discord.

It should not surprise anyone that the series finale is pretty mysterious and cryptic. The title for it is “The Struggle,” and it is written by none other than executive producer Dave Andron. There is no official run time for it as of yet, and the only thing the synopsis says is the following: “The Snowfall saga comes to an end.”

At this point, the only thing we feel like we can say with relative confidence is this: There is almost sure to be some more destruction before the final credits. Jerome is not the only person who is going to die. We could lose Louie, Franklin, Teddy, multiple people, or some other characters who aren’t directly involved. We’re terrified already for Louie and Wanda, but we do hope at least one person lives to tell the tale.

For now, we just gotta remember that there are a few stories to get through first … and they are going to be tough.

