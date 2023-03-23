Snowfall season 6 episode 7 promo: Will Louie kill Franklin?

Is there anything that we can say entering Snowfall season 6 episode 7 on FX next week? Well, let’s just make one thing pretty clear: There is more violence ahead. You have to be prepared for it.

In particular, here is one thing that we can already say with some measure of confidence: We are not going to see Louie just sit back after losing her husband Jerome. Instead, as we move forward we’re going to be seeing this character push even harder in order to ensure that gets vengeance … but on Franklin? Is he really the responsible party?

It is true that you can say that Damson Idris’ character holds some responsibility for bringing so much of Teddy’s business to the family in the first place, but this is where Louie has to look in the mirror. She kept going even after Franklin was out, and she also refused to look at all of the major trouble signs right in front of her.

Also, if you’re going to blame someone, why not blame Teddy? It is his exploitation of an entire community that has really allowed for a lot of things to go from bad to worse. We do think that there is a lot of blame that needs to be thrown his way, but Louie is also still dealing with the aftermath of everything. At this point, she may not be thinking all that clearly.

Based on the promo…

We do think that Louie is going to do what she can to get at Franklin, but we also tend to think that she gets herself killed in the process. She’s reckless at this point and honestly, we don’t think that she’s going to be the final boss at the end of everything. It still feels like it is Franklin versus Teddy and we’re not sure that will change until the very end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall, including other details on what lies ahead

What are you most excited to see moving into Snowfall season 6 episode 7 on FX next week?

Do you think that we’re going to be seeing another character die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, come back for some other updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







