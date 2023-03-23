As we prepare to see Snowfall season 6 episode 7 on FX next week, we have to prepare for another hour-plus of pain and heartache. There is no other way to envision it after what happened tonight.

Let’s just start with the cruel reminder that Jerome is gone. We suppose that there is some hypothetical situation here where ambulances turn up and Amin Joseph’s character is saved, but we don’t think that’s going to happen. His death is a cruel reminder of how deep he and Louie were in, and also how it was impossible for them to escape. We’re going to miss Jerome, who had one of the biggest hearts of everyone in this world.

So what happens from here? Well, we know that the world is not going to stop for a split second. There is still a battle between Teddy and Franklin that is still raging, as they each want revenge.

If you do want a few more details now about the future, check out the full Snowfall season 6 episode 7 (“Charnel House”) synopsis below:

Teddy and Franklin close in on each other. Gustavo runs out of time. Written by Walter Mosley; directed by Logan Kibens.

Is Gustavo going to be the next person to die? At this point, it feels like there is a reasonable chance of that happening. After all, consider everything that we’ve seen around this guy so far and all of the different directions that he is being pulled. One wrong step, and he could be gone. That is a part of where things are in this world at this point. There are only four episodes left, and we have to imagine that every single one of them is going to be brutal in its own way.

With some final seasons, we’re always worried if the show will stick the landing; yet, that is not the case here. We have every reason to think we’re moving towards that inevitable send-off.

What do you think is going to happen moving into Snowfall season 6 episode 7 on FX next week?

Are you still so numb from what happened tonight to even think about it? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates. (Photo: FX.)

