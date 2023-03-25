Shrinking season 2 spoilers: Consequences after the cliffhanger?

Following the huge season 1 finale cliffhanger, can you expect a Shrinking season 2 on Apple TV+ to deliver major consequences to Jimmy and others?

Well, let’s just start off by saying this: It’s inevitable that those are coming. Think about it like this: Grace seemingly killed her husband in pushing him off that cliff. She may think, somewhere in her mind, that Jimmy endorsed this in therapy. Of course, he thought they were speaking in metaphors about her learning to stand up for herself. This was a culmination of a lot of his unconventional methods, as he went to extremes at times as a way to channel his own pain.

While executive producer Bill Lawrence does not directly address the cliffhanger in a postmortem to Variety, he does note that “there has to be consequences when you cross certain lines,” adding that “I don’t think they will necessarily be what people expect. … I haven’t seen anybody that has figured out what’s going to go down so far as we keep moving.” That’s an interesting tease, and it’s something to look out for no matter when season 2 airs.

Of course, we tend to think once Jimmy inevitably learns about what Grace did, he will then have to also figure out how he feels about what he’s done for other patients. Think Sean, who has lived with him and there have been a ton of lines crossed there. There were frequent conversations between Jason Segel’s character and Paul about how all this could shut down the entire practice, and that could be coming moving forward.

While Shrinking is for sure a comedy, we can’t sit here and guarantee blue skies the rest of the way. There is now a LOT to overcome entering this final chapter.

