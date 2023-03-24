Shrinking season 3 planned; show could follow Ted Lasso format

It may be crazy to think about a Shrinking season 3 so soon after the season 1 finale and yet, that is happening right now!

One of the things that we have come to know from executive producer Bill Lawrence is that he likes to work within three-season batches. This is something that he and Jason Sudeikis set up with Ted Lasso. Meanwhile, it appears that his other Apple TV+ series is operating somewhat similarly. There is a three-year plan for the show, even if it technically has only been renewed through a season 2 as of right now.

So why choose to tell a story this way? Speaking to Variety, Lawrence (who pitched the show as three seasons from the start) indicated that this allowed him to get some fantastic talent on board:

“Part of the fun for me in doing shows with, like, Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is that you can tell actors that you’ve always wanted to work with, ‘If you give me three seasons, that’s fine if you want to split.’ So all I can tell you is that all the gang that we roped in for this one was down for doing that.”

We think the real importance of this quote is tied to Ford, who is likely to be an Emmy contender for his role as Paul. He is incredibly busy with another season of 1923 coming up, plus also promotion for the latest Indiana Jones movie.

While it’s always a bummer to know that a show you love as a limited shelf life, we choose to look at it like this — we’re personally rather thrilled to know that there is a plan. Nobody is making anything up as the story goes along, and we can hope that the story continues to build in some big, exciting directions.

