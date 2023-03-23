Shrinking season 2 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

Following the big finale today, it makes sense to be curious in a Shrinking season 2 premiere date. How in the world can you not be?

There are, as you would imagine, a few different important things to get into here … but let’s start with a reminder that the show is, in fact, going to be coming back for more. We’ve been lucky to know that for a good while now, and we are in a spot at this point where we’re just sitting back and waiting for some more information to surface.

The biggest factor, at least to us, is when the entire cast is going to be around at the same time to do this. Remember that Harrison Ford is going to be extremely busy, in between press for his upcoming Indiana Jones movie and then also the next season of 1883 on Paramount+. The writers also have to get more scripts together, and that is a process that takes some time before we even get around to the start of filming.

If there is any one thing to be positive about right now, it is that comedies like this don’t typically take some extreme period of time to film. Most of the episodes here are reasonably short and beyond just that, there isn’t some plethora of special effects that need to be added in after the fact. It certainly feels possible that Shrinking will be back at some point in 2024, so we would not worry too much about it right now.

In the interim, let’s just hope that more and more people discover it! We know that Apple TV+ did a pretty substantial publicity tour leading in the series premiere, but it’s another thing when promotion comes from word-of-mouth. That is where we tend to think that a lot of attention is going to be coming the rest of the way.

