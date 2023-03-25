Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 sneak peek: Meet TC’s mom

Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 and if you need a reminder, this one will be emotional.

How much so? Well, it’s going to feature a powerful story for TC that will bring you one of Stephen Hill’s best performances to date. To get a better sense of where it starts, it is courtesy of seeing the character’s mom turn up in Hawaii.

In a sneak peek that you can watch at this link via Coming Soon, you can see his mother reach out to Magnum after arriving in Hawaii. She is aware of the work that he does as a private investigator but beyond that, she is aware of the bond she has with Theodore. He is at least a facilitator, and someone who can try to help her get some element of resolution. She struggled with mental illness for most of her life, which caused her to be away from her son.

So where are things going to go from here? More than likely, it will be up to TC himself in order to determine what he wants to do in this situation. We do believe fully that Magnum will give TC an opportunity to lead the way when it comes to what he wants to do in this situation. Family situations can be rather rough sometimes, and we certainly feel as though this one is also going to be the case.

From start to finish, “Birthright” is going to be a story that you want to check out live — also, there are only a few episodes coming up once it ends before the show goes on hiatus. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed in the near future, including the Captain Greene storyline. Keep your eyes peeled for more on that.

