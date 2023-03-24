Magnum PI season 5: More on season 6 odds + fall return date?

Earlier this week, we posted a piece discussing the chances Magnum PI season 5 has for an early season 6 renewal at NBC — so why not come back with some more information now?

Before we go any further, let’s clear up a little bit of confusion. We have seen comments online wondering how the network can order a season 6 for a show that was initially renewed for a season 6 last summer. Well, here’s your answer — NBC, prior to the season 5 premiere, re-designated the entire 20 episodes that they originally ordered as a single season instead of two. With this in mind, the second batch of ten episodes will be known as season 5 part 2.

Now, let’s get back to the season 6 discussions. According to the well-informed folks over at Deadline, no decision has been made yet on the Jay Hernandez series’ future and typically, NBC does not need to rush anything along here given that the second half of the season may not air for some time. Yet, they do refer to the performance so far as “encouraging,” and that’s why we’ve been reminding everyone that Sunday nights on NBC (a historically tough timeslot) comes with a very different expectation that Friday nights on CBS. We think the new network home is pretty happy with the show right now.

Personally, we still would not be shocked if a season 6 renewal is announced this summer, mostly to maintain a similar production schedule to what the series had for season 5.

There is one other thing worth noting from this Deadline report — word that the second part of the season is “earmarked” for the fall. That would mean the show would be forced to move off of Sundays due to the NFL, and the timeslot for that remains unclear. Yet, there could be a lot of options depending on what the rest of the schedule looks like, especially in light of a possible writers’ strike impacting many other shows on the schedule.

We’ve said for a while now that a fall return date would be preferable to Magnum PI returning in 2024, and we should note that nothing is still 100% on this. Things could easily change, but keep it in mind that fall seems to be the primary intention.

