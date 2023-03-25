NCIS: Hawaii season 3 filming wraps; what lies ahead?

If you are not excited already to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 on CBS, here’s a good reason to be: Filming has officially wrapped up!

In a post on Instagram earlier this week, star Vanessa Lachey made it clear that filming is now officially done on the latest batch of episodes. That’s an exciting thing to know at this point, just as it’s also nice to know already that there is a season 3 renewal on the other side!

So when is production going to kick off on the next batch of episodes? Let’s just say that the cast and crew should be reconvening at some point in the summer, and we’ll of course wonder if there is a chance to see everyone back together for a big crossover or not.

The finale for season 3 of Lachey’s series is going to air when we get around to May and while it’s too early to say what lies ahead in that episode, there is one thing that we would count on right now: Action, and plenty of it. Isn’t this what the show is known for by and large? Of course, also relationships. We could imagine there being some sort of cliffhanger given that this show is often known for them; it really just comes down to what sort jaw-dropper the writers would want to bring to the table, and how they would follow that up in the fall.

We do think in general that both NCIS: Hawaii as well as the flagship show are going to be carrying more responsibility with them over the next little while — after all, NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be ending coming up! They are going to have the tough job of carrying the torch the rest of the way.

