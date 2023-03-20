NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 18 return date: ‘Bread Crumbs’

Following the events of tonight’s big episode, are you ready to see an NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 18 return date over at CBS? Rest assured, there is more of the story coming your way! The hard part is simply having to sit around and wait to see what lies ahead here.

First and foremost, let’s start off here by sharing the bad news: There is no new installment coming in seven days. Beyond that, there’s also no episode coming the week after, either. Much like the remainder of the network’s Monday-night lineup, we are waiting until Monday, April 10 to see what lies ahead. According to a report from the Futon Critic, the title for this installment is “Bread Crumbs” — but that’s all we have to share at the moment.

If you have been watching NCIS: Hawaii the majority of the season, then you probably have a reasonably-good sense already of what lies ahead. We’re going to be seeing a lot of great stuff in terms of cases and personal storylines, and we hope that there are some significant milestones ahead! That means more opportunities to celebrate Lucy and Whistler, but also Jane Tennant as she deals with a wide array of changes in her personal and professional life. We’ve seen those intersect here and there this season already!

For those who are not currently aware, we have already heard that the season 2 finale is coming in late May — beyond that, a season 3 is 100% coming! It’s a thrill to have some confirmation on that already, and of course that does leave the door open for some sort of huge, devastating cliffhanger.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: Be prepared for that. Heck, be prepared for anything. We know that this show loves to throw curveballs in all directions!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 18 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







